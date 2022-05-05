Shiv Nadar University signs MOU with IICA

Noida: The Shiv Nadar University, in Delhi NCR, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) to enhance the training, research and learning in the fields of corporate affairs and corporate governance. It marks the collaboration of the institutions in curating academic programs and research. Conferences on areas of relevance will be conducted by these universities as well.

Praveen Kumar, Director General & Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs stated that the collaboration will aid in bridging the gap between fast-changing industry expectations and the career needs of senior working professionals.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing professional learning, research, and training in corporate affairs and corporate governance-related areas.

Dr. Bibek Banerjee, Dean of School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Academy of Continuing Education said, "Both - ACE of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, and IICA offers executive development programs, including Ph.D., MBA, and certification programs to sharpen existing managerial skills and knowledge and create new knowledge for shaping businesses of tomorrow. Therefore, there is significant potential to establish a symbiotic relationship between the two institutions, which will ultimately benefit professional capacity development in both the Government and Private Sectors."

