 Shinde Inaugurates Medical College Hostel Attached To Hospital At Centre Of Patient Deaths
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated a renovated hostel of the medical college attached to a civic-run hospital in Thane, where 18 patients had died in a 24-hour period in August, and asked resident doctors to provide high-quality services to patients.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
During his previous visit to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where 18 patients had died in 24 hours on August 12-13, Shinde had noted the poor condition of the hostel of the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and asked the municipal commissioner to renovate the facility.

Inaugurating the renovated building three months later on his political turf Thane, the CM said he was happy the hostel has turned out to be a "five-star" facility.

Addressing the college's interns on the occasion, Shinde said doctors should now strive to give "five-star" healthcare services to patients admitted in the civic-run hospital.

He lauded municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar for providing all modern amenities to the hostel.

The Chief Minister said now that doctors have been provided with good amenities, they should ensure patients are given top quality healthcare.
Shinde noted that load on the hospital's OPD (out patient department) was increasing day by day and it was receiving 2,200 to 2,500 people daily for treatment.

