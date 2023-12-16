Sharp 40% Decline In Indian Student Visa Applications To Canada Amidst Financial Requirement Hike

This change particularly impacts Indian students | Representative image

A substantial drop of around 40% in student visa applications from India to study in Canada during the latter half of 2023 has been observed. This decline is exacerbated by Canada's recent announcement of an increased financial requirement for international students.

𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀

Starting January 1, 2024, the Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIP) requirement for study permits will rise to $20,635, doubling the longstanding $10,000 threshold.

This change, along with additional expenses for travel and tuition, particularly impacts Indian students, especially those from Punjab, who traditionally make up a significant portion of annual applicants for Canadian student visas.

𝟰𝟬% 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗮 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

Based on information from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), there was a 40% decrease in student visa applications from India to study in Canada in the latter half of 2023. Only 86,562 applications for new study permits were recorded between July and October, compared to 145,881 during the same period in the previous year.

With Indians constituting nearly half of international students in Canada, the decline in applications has broader implications for overall enrollment figures.

𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀' 𝗩𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀

To comprehend the issues of students aspiring to study in Canada, The Free Press Journal talked to the aspirants.

Khushi Jain, an aspiring student for higher education in Canada, highlighted financial management as a significant concern. She mentioned, "Not everyone can manage to afford the cost after these new implementations, and as a result, the number of applications is declining."

Expressing concerns about loan dependency, Ritika Patel remarked, "This will cause us to apply for a high amount of loan, affecting the quality of life for both us and our parents. The simple option for us is to choose a country that we can afford."

Aditya Singh, another student planning a future in Canada, expressed worries about the visa application process, stating, "Getting a visa in this situation will be a big concern. The rules seem to be changing a lot, affecting our education and course preferences."

The FPJ also interviewed Indian students already studying in Canada to understand their concerns.

Sruti Panikar, a student at George Brown College, Toronto, Canada, shared, "With the increased costs, financial management is quite tough for us. No wonder others are having second thoughts."

Another Indian student from Cape Breton University, Nova Scotia, Canada, expressed disappointment, saying, "Learning about the cost hikes and the decreasing interest of students in pursuing education in Canada is quite disappointing."