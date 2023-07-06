Several Schools And Colleges Closed Today In Southern India Due To Rains

Karnataka schools are closed today in Dakshina Kannada District. Following that, schools in the Kannur district in Kerala were also announced to be shut. | PTI

With rains finally making an entry in almost all parts of India, the Southern part's students are bearing a mild consequence of it. Several schools have announced a holiday owing to the rains. States such as - Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa are receiving heavy downpouring. Karnataka schools are closed today in Dakshina Kannada District. Following that, schools in the Kannur district in Kerala were also announced to be shut.

These orders were given by the Deputy Commissioner as per ANI. In a previous buzz of news, apart from Kannur and Kozhikode, schools in Kasargod and Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kottayam districts will remain shut as well.

Schools in Kerala were shut yesterday (July 5). A holiday was announced in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Kannur districts because of heavy rainfall. The administration has also announced the closure of colleges and other educational institutes.