Several nations approaching GOI for setting up IITs in their countries: Education Minister Pradhan

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
IIT Guwahati |
New Delhi: Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

"Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost. I feel proud that India's collective wisdom in experimenting with IITs is earning global recognition," he said.

The minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day research fair at IIT-Delhi being collectively organized by 23 IITs.

