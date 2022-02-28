Seven Uttarakhand students return from Ukraine

Dehradun: Seven Uttarakhand students studying in Ukraine arrived in Dehradun early Monday morning.

The students were evacuated from Ukraine on Flight AI 1942, which arrived in Uttarakhand at 6 a.m., according to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Tamanna Tyagi, Prerna Bisht, Shivani Joshi, Attaulla Malik, Mohammad Mukarram, and Urvashi Jantwal are among the students.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:11 AM IST