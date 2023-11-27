Seven Students Detained Under UAPA For Alleged Misconduct Following India's World Cup Loss

Representative image

Srinagar: Seven students from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)–Kashmir have been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). T

his stringent action comes in response to allegations that the arrested youths raised objectionable slogans and celebrated the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final. The incident has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the conduct of the students.

According to the news agency PTI, concerned officials confirmed that the arrests were made following a thorough investigation initiated by the police, prompted by a complaint from a non-local student.

The complainant alleged that his fellow students had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans subsequent to India's defeat in the final match against Australia, where India lost the World Cup.

The arrested students will now face charges under various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code. The severity of these charges underscores the gravity of the alleged actions, indicating that legal authorities are treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

Further updates on the case are awaited.

(With Inputs From The News Agencies.)