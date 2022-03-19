Seven best career opportunities for MBA graduates post-Covid

The pandemic has transformed everything, right from the way we live to the manner in which we work. The global health crisis has accelerated the process of the utilisation of technology among the masses. This new wave of technological advancements seems to fundamentally change the future of jobs. Some people believe that transformations are set to pull down jobs at a tremendous level as nearly every activity that workers perform today possesses the potential to be automated. Conversely, others foresee a future where technologies will recruit talent and create better jobs. This state of having a positive belief doesn’t appear to be baseless as it is based on historical experiences. History, time and again, has been proof of how each new wave of change brought phases of job destruction but eventually led to creating many newer ones.

The industrial revolution enhanced the economic condition of the society and provided a route to the creation of a middle class, who could enjoy health, education, and other amenities that were earlier enjoyed by the wealthiest only. It can be a bit of a hurdle to predict the kinds of jobs that this new digital revolution will create and in what quantities, but according to the World Economic Forum, nine out of the top ten most in-demand jobs of 2021 did not exist in 2003. This clearly indicates that the digital transformations are originating new and better employment opportunities. However, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the new tech-savvy professions will require students to acquire a completely different set of skills. This, evidently, will steer the majority of students to embrace offbeat courses and become the experts in them.

Here are some of the unconventional, downright amazing careers that students can now opt for:

Blockchain Analyst: Due to the advent of cryptocurrencies, blockchain is rapidly becoming a prominent technology. Undoubtedly, each and every other business is run on information. Perhaps, the quicker it’s received and the more accurate it is, the better. Blockchain helps to seamlessly deliver that information as it can track orders, payments, accounts, production, and much more. Hence, many organisations are in need of blockchain analysts today.

Cloud infrastructure Manager: An increasing number of corporations are finally adopting cloud computing. And to oversee its functioning, who are they turning to? Yes, cloud managers, are one of the most popular STEM fields today. These managers with engineering backgrounds foster the company’s computing strategy, establish cloud management and monitoring schemes, produce the cloud application design, all in order to achieve the desired end product.

Telemedicine Manager: Although telemedicine is not new, it has fuelled the aftermath of the pandemic. The sector’s development has seen a blast in new positions, and surprisingly the change of how doctors practice medicine. The duty of the manager offers a bridge between doctors, patients, technology, medicine, and diagnosis. Remote patient care through virtual communication channels. While physical hospitals are here to stay, this is booming, primarily due to the rise in the consumption of technology.

Podcast producer: According to KPMG’s Media and Entertainment Report 2020, India documented a 29.3 per cent rise in podcast consumption during the first year of the pandemic. This clearly indicates that podcast is a vast market, which, in turn, increases the demand for podcast producers. This position incorporates several responsibilities, including podcast management, quality control supervision, audio check, guest research, and much more.

Digital Marketing: Digital marketing is a newer job in the age of social media and the internet. Almost all industries need digital marketers in order to stay relevant in today’s society. The business’s online presence is a primary responsibility of a digital marketer. The business may be focused on social media or website development or search engines. With experience, a digital marketer could become a marketing manager.

Healthcare Analytics: Healthcare analytics managers coordinate analytics for decision-making for healthcare organisations while monitoring the performance of existing systems to ensure effectiveness and efficiency, they primarily focused on data. Health care analytics managers also help by responding to health care questions by taking an analytical approach, applying statistical knowledge and data modelling to generate high-quality information that helps direct an organisation’s operational decisions. They manage technology, extract pertinent data, and review system structures.

Sustainability Development Managers: They are responsible for analysing how organisations and businesses can operate without jeopardizing future growth. Sustainability is typically tied to environmental, social concerns and depending on which industry the sustainability development manager is working in. They recommend strategies based on what’s most cost-effective and applicable to comply with regulations and meet the organisation’s long-term goals. They also work on implementing these strategies and providing documentation about the policies and initiatives they’re implementing.

(The writer is a Dean (Corporate Relations) at FORE School of Management, He is a Ph.D., National Law University Jodhpur; PGDBM, IMT Ghaziabad; B.Tech (Electrical), National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur)

ALSO READ Five scholarships for Indian students who want to study abroad in 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:38 AM IST