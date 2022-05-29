SET 2022 applications to close soon; apply on set-test.org

IStock images

The SET or the symbiosis entrance test begins soon as the undergraduate admissions at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) are to commence.

Being a university level exam, SET 2022 screens candidates for admission to various undergraduate level programmes offered by the institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International.

The SET application process for 2022 started on 25th January 2022 and will go on until 15th June 2022.

Students can register for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 entrance exam by visiting the official website - set-test.org.

SET General: This exam is conducted to assess candidates for undergraduate programmes (B.B.A/B.C.A/B.B.A (Information Technology)/B.A. (Mass Communication)/B.Sc. (Economics) Hons./B.A. (Liberal Arts) Hons./B.Sc. (Liberal Arts)/B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science) Hons.)