SEED grant program to support Teachers in USA

USA: The United State Education Department has launched a program under the Biden-Harris governance to address the shortage of several schools and educators across the country. The Supporting Effective Educator Development(SEED) Program is to disburse $65 million to teachers to enhance their skills and develop and expand evidence-based practices.

“This grant competition will support institutions of higher education, national nonprofits, and other eligible partners that provide teachers and school leaders with effective strategies for building inclusive, unbiased, and safe learning environments that support the academic, social, and emotional needs of every student. Building an education system that is the best in the world requires an investment in our dedicated teachers,” said secretary Cardona.

Institutes of Higher Education, national nonprofit entities, or a combination of these which have an evident record of encouraging a student’s academic achievements, and graduation rate are eligible for this grant. The Bureau of Indian Education can seek this grant too. The grant applications close on 3 June 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:32 PM IST