Scuffle Happened a Week Before DU Student's Murder; Court Grants Five Days Remand Of Accused

Delhi Police Arrests 2 Accused In Connection To Stabbing Student To Death In DU Campus | Twitter

A day after a 19-year-old Delhi University's SOL student was stabbed to death outside a college by five persons, the Delhi police on Tuesday arrested two accused in connection with the case. The police in its preliminary investigation found that a fight broke out between the two over a dispute pertaining to a girl, during which the victim was stabbed to death.

"About a week ago, on June 11 the three were involved in a scuffle with the victim Nikhil Chouhan and his girlfriend at Aryabhatta College, one of the students in college misbehaved with his girlfriend", Police said. On Sunday, at 12:30 pm, the main accused from the same college along with 3 others met Nikhil outside the college gate and killed him.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of a second suspect, identified by his single name Rahul, and said that he, along with two others, identified as Yash and Raj Singh — all SOL students. They said that a week before the murder,

As per the police investigation, On June 11 Rahul, Yash and Raj got into a fight with another SOL student identified as Bunty. At this point, Nikhil and his girlfriend — a minor currently studying in school — intervened, but one of the group slapped her, triggering a fight. "The matter was sorted out that day, after a while", said the DCP (southwest Delhi).

However, police said, Rahul, Yash and Raj were furious about it and decided to continue their fight the coming week, also roping another friend Anas, a school drop-out. Police said that they attacked Nikhil when he and his girlfriend exited Aryabhatta College after classes on Sunday, and in the scuffle, Nikhil was stabbed to death.

Meanwhile the Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted five days of police custody of two accused, Rahul and Mohd Harun. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika granted five days of police remand after hearing the submissions of the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

"In view of the submissions of the IO and for the purpose of fair and proper investigation, five days PC remand is allowed. Both accused persons are sent to five days of police custody in the custody of the SHO/IO/Insp. Naresh and be produced before the concerned court/Duty MM on June 25, 2023," the court ordered.

IO sought five days of Police custody remand of both accused persons to apprehend co-accused persons, to recover the weapon of offence and to conduct further investigation in the present matter.

While granting the remand, the court also perused the disclosure Statement of the accused wherein they have submitted that they can aid in further investigation.

"Offence alleged is serious in nature as it has been stated that the accused persons were involved in the murder of the victim/deceased and some of the co-accused are yet to be apprehended," the court observed.

(with ANI inputs)