'Schools to follow SOP if infections detected,' says Deputy CM Sisodia as Covid cases rise in Delhi

With rising Covid cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there is no need to worry now as the government has stepped up their vigilance amid rising cases, news agency ANI reported.

“There are only six covid patients at LNJP hospital. We've issued instructions to follow SOP if cases are detected in schools. Particular class or wing will be shut in that case,” said Sisodia, who is also the MLA of Patparganj and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

On Friday, Deputy CM Sisodia had said that only a specific wing or classroom, where a Covid-19 case has been detected, should be shut temporarily.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 05:24 PM IST