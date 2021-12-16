Schools in Seoul will roll back from December 20

Seoul, Dec 16: In line with the country's tighter anti-Covid measures, schools in the greater Seoul area will roll back their complete in-person classes and return to partial e-learning beginning next week, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, middle and high schools in the greater capital area, as well as heavily populated schools outside the zone, would operate at two-thirds capacity beginning December 20 and lasting until the end of the winter break season in late December, according to Yonhap News Agency.

According to the Ministry, courses for third through sixth-grade pupils will be 75 percent full, while first and second-grade students will continue to have full-day sessions. Large in-person school events will also be discouraged activities, including graduation ceremonies, and given a three-day grace period to implement the new measures.

The Ministry will also recommend universities resort to e-learning for big classes and strictly enforce social distancing in classes held during the winter vacation period.

The measures mark a turnaround after in-person school classes fully resumed across the nation on November 22 in line with the "living with Covid-19" scheme.

Withdrawing the scheme aimed at bringing the country back to normal, the government unveiled plans to reinstitute a four-person ceiling on private gatherings nationwide and a 9 p.m. curfew on cafes and restaurants, to be effective from Saturday until January 2, in a bid to stem the resurging pandemic.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:32 PM IST