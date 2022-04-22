Schools in Mumbai may lose board's code for registrations if delayed evaluation work

The Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has recently issued a letter to the schools that are delaying the evaluation work of board exam papers for classes 10 and 12.

The Board has observed that answer sheets are not being submitted to the regulatory examination centre as per the schedule. Principals from the unaided schools are not coordinating properly with teachers about answer sheet checking, resulting in a delay in submission at the examination centre. For the same reason, the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra Board had advised schools not to defer any further evaluation processes, if they do, they risk losing their index number, which is used for class 10 and 12 student registration.

The Maharashtra board exams for class 10 ended on April 5, and class 12 ended on April 7, and the results are supposed to be announced before June 5. According to the sources from the board, unaided schools, are delaying the process of evaluation to get a government grant for their school, and miscommunication between the principals and teachers continues to push the evaluation work further. The Board is taking steps and has issued a letter to the schools and colleges. The letter mentioned, "It has been observed that the answer sheets were not submitted to the regulatory examination centre as per the schedule, if the answer sheets are not submitted within the specified time period, moderators will be required to submit them at their own expenses."

"Because the matter is serious, it will have an impact on the state's exam results, if immediate action is not taken now, schools will have to face consequences, and action will be taken against them to cancel the school's index number," reads the letter.

Mr. Nitin Upasani, Chairman of the HSC-SSC Board, Division, Mumbai, said, "Students have been through a lot in the last two years, and we don't want them to go through it again for admissions procedures in the future. We want the results to be declared on time for the same reason."

"We learned that many teachers are refusing to check papers, it is the principal's responsibility to complete the evaluation on time," he continued.

