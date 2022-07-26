e-Paper Get App

Schools in Jodhpur shut amidst heavy floods

The city saw tremendous rain starting at 7 p.m. on Monday that lasted for five hours

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

Jodhpur: Heavy rain caused mayhem in Jodhpur, as water was seen flowing through the streets and in some places causing parked automobiles float. Due to waterlogging that was recorded in numerous places, traffic came to a complete stop.

District collector Himanshu Gupta issued the order to close all schools, public and private, due to the city's flood-like conditions.

The city saw tremendous rain starting at 7 p.m. on Monday that lasted for five hours, causing over 30 colonies to flood and clogging highways.

Due to water flooding the tracks at the same moment, the management cancelled two trains. Rajasthan has witnessed heavy rainfall since the beginning of the week. Bhilwara recorded the highest 205mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, which was followed by Chittaurgarh with 179 mm rain and Jodhpur with 111mm.

article-image

