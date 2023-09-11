 Schools in Certain Districts Of Uttarakhand Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rainfall
HomeEducationSchools in Certain Districts Of Uttarakhand Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rainfall

Schools in Certain Districts Of Uttarakhand Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rainfall

The weather forecast had predicted heavy rainfall, lightning with thunder in certain areas, and extended periods of intense rain on September 11. Following which the district magistrate in the Champawat district had to issue a notice for all schools.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Schools in Certain Districts Of Uttarakhand Remain Closed | Representational Pic

Schools in the Champawat and Uddham Singh Nagar districts in Uttarakhand remain closed today, September 11 due to heavy rainfalls across state. The district authorities issued an official notice regarding the closure of the educational Institutions from classes 1 to 12. The official notice reads, 'In view of the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, Dehradun on September 11, all the educational institutions from Class 1 to 12 in all government, nongovernment, and private schools of champawat district."

The notice also declared the one-day holiday for the students and staff members of all Anganwadi centres.

Earlier the weather forecast had predicted heavy rainfall, lightning with thunder in certain areas, and extended periods of intense rain on September 11. Following which the district magistrate in the Champawat district had to issue a notice for all schools.

article-image

In response to the rain alert, the District Magistrate of the Uddham Singh Nagar also declared a holiday for the students from primary to class 12th. Meanwhile students and parents were advised to contact their respective schools to know more details about the closure of the institutions.

article-image

