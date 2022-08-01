Schools close as flash floods hit Surankote belt in J&K

Photo: Representative Image

On Monday, sections of Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district experienced flash floods brought on by torrential rainfall, prompting authorities to close schools and issue an alert, according to officials.

Officials claim that flash floods were caused by overnight torrential rainfall in the Surankote belt's hilly regions, which resulted in massive amounts of water entering homes and businesses. The Army and police stepped in to support the aggrieved locals.

Numerous homes, businesses, and cars were reportedly damaged by the floods. Senior district officials made contact with the residents of the flood-affected areas. Due to the potential of flash floods, authorities also advised residents to stay inside and avoid going near rivers and "nallahs." An official declared that "all schools and educational institutions have been closed."