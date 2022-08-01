e-Paper Get App

Schools close as flash floods hit Surankote belt in J&K

District experienced flash floods brought on by torrential rainfall, prompting authorities to close schools and issue an alert

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

On Monday, sections of Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district experienced flash floods brought on by torrential rainfall, prompting authorities to close schools and issue an alert, according to officials.

Officials claim that flash floods were caused by overnight torrential rainfall in the Surankote belt's hilly regions, which resulted in massive amounts of water entering homes and businesses. The Army and police stepped in to support the aggrieved locals.

Numerous homes, businesses, and cars were reportedly damaged by the floods. Senior district officials made contact with the residents of the flood-affected areas. Due to the potential of flash floods, authorities also advised residents to stay inside and avoid going near rivers and "nallahs." An official declared that "all schools and educational institutions have been closed."

Read Also
From exam date to paper pattern; all you need to know about CAT 2022
article-image
HomeEducationSchools close as flash floods hit Surankote belt in J&K

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari apologises for his 'Mumbai-Thane' remark

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari apologises for his 'Mumbai-Thane' remark

Congress leader Feroz Khan's daughter Tanya killed in car crash in Hyderabad

Congress leader Feroz Khan's daughter Tanya killed in car crash in Hyderabad

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian lawn bowls team celebrate historic win to enter final, watch

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian lawn bowls team celebrate historic win to enter final, watch

Good news! No charge for web check-in in scheduled domestic flights

Good news! No charge for web check-in in scheduled domestic flights