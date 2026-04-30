Schoolboy Seriously Injured After Speeding Bike Hits Him While Crossing Road In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Punjab: A tragic accident occurred in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, where a schoolboy was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road. The video has been going viral on social media.

The incident occurred after the child exited a school bus and attempted to cross the street. The incident occurred in the Kikar Bassi neighborhood on Una Road in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

As per the CCTV footage, in the afternoon, the school bus dropped the child off near his home and then continued. As the boy attempted to cross the road after getting off the bus, a fast-moving motorcycle from behind struck him hard.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which showed the school bus stopping near the child's house before the bike allegedly hit him from behind. The collision had a severe impact, seriously injuring the child.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.