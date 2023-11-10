School Timings In Haryana Revised As Temperature Falls

All single shift schools in the state will start from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm | Representative Image

The timings for schools have been revised by the Directorate of Education, Haryana. The new timing will be applicable to all schools across the state with effect from November 15. According to the notice, all single shift schools in the state will start from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, while double shift schools will have the first shift from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm.

The Education Department has written a letter to all the District Education Officers and District Fundamental Officers of the state and has ordered them to implement the new timings. This comes after a dip in the temperature across the state.

हरियाणा सरकार ने 15 नवंबर 2023 से स्कूलों के समय में बदलाव करते हुए एकल शिफ्ट वाले विद्यालयों का समय प्रात 9:30 से 3:30 बजे निर्धारित किया है। दोहरी शिफ्ट वाले स्कूलों में पहली शिफ्ट प्रात 7:55 से दोपहर 12:30 बजे तक जबकि दूसरी शिफ्ट दोपहर बाद 12:40 से सायं 5:15 बजे तक रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/Swvuc3BS91 — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) November 9, 2023

Schools Affected From Rising Pollution

Earlier also, schools in various districts were closed owing to the severe air pollution in the state and adjoining areas. Classes from nursery to class five have been suspended until further notice by the administration of Gurugram to save students from the increasing pollution in NCR.

In Faridabad also, Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh had ordered classes 1 to 5 to remain shut from November 7 to 12. In addition to this, The Delhi government also directed the schools in the capital to declare early winter break from November 9 to 19 amid severe air pollution in the city.

