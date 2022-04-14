School teacher, student found Covid positive in Delhi, classmates sent back home

A teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi have been found COVID-19 positive, due to which other students who were in the same class were sent back home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all the schools in Delhi are shut for the next four days, given the festival Baisakhi, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. As per sources, the condition of COVID-19 positive student and the teacher is stable.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is tracking the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and assured us there is nothing to worry about it now.

"We are tracking the rising cases of COVID in Delhi. People are not getting admitted to the hospital, and there is nothing to worry about right now. If need be, we will bring guidelines for schools," CM said.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:34 PM IST