School manager held in Uttar Pradesh exam paper leak case, total arrests climb to over 50

A school manager has been arrested in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's English paper leak case, police said on Sunday.

Awadhraj Pandey, the manager of Pandit Harihar Baba Inter College, was detained in the case on Saturday, according to SHO, Nagral, Devendra Dubey.

Police have so far arrested over 50 people, including three journalists, six school managers and five school principals, in connection with the paper leak of Uttar Pradesh Board's class 12 English question paper on March 30.





Ballia District Inspector Of Schools (DIOS) Brijesh Mishra is among those arrested in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:40 PM IST