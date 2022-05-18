School girl dies, another injured, as school gate falls on them in UP

Pratapgarh : In a shocking incident, a student was killed and another one was seriously injured at Pratapgarh after the gate of their school fell on them, police said

The children, who were students at Banemau Primary School in Kunda area, had reached the school early and were swinging on the gate when it suddenly fell on them, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said.

Vandana, a Class 3 student, and Rishabh were seriously injured in the incident. They were immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared the girl dead, he said.

Rishabh has been admitted to the medical college hospital in Pratapgarh, Mishra said. The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:25 PM IST