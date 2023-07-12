 School Bus Overturns In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer: 1 Person Died, 30 Children Injured
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
School Bus Overturns in Jaisalmer | FP Photo (Representational Pic)

A School bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, Killing one and injuring around 30 children, According to the Police. The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, Police said.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned," assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Sankra police station (Jaisalmer) Kailash Chand said. He said many of the injured students were rushed to a hospital in Jaipur while some were admitted to a local medical facility.

Chand further said the parents of some other children took them to private hospitals. "The students are in the age group of 10-15 years. The bus driver has also been injured in the accident," he added.

Jodhpur Collector, Himanshu Gupta said 11 schoolchildren were brought to Jodhpur for treatment from Jaisalmer and all were stated to be out of danger, but a staffer, identified as Vikram Singh, succumbed to injuries.

article-image

