School Bandh: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Student Unions Call Bandh On July 25 To Protest Educational Irregularities

Union leaders have demanded that basic facilities in the hostels are to be improved. | Representational Photo

Leaders of the students' unions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have declared an educational institution bandh on Tuesday, July 25. The leaders of the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and CPI stated that all the problems of the students will be solved tomorrow.

According to the local reports educational institutes in several regions across the states will be closed as the unions are protesting against several irregularities in the education sector and want the government to fulfil their demands.

Protesting poor facilities

The bandh has been organised due to several reasons that have boiled down to poor educational facilities. The union leaders have demanded that basic facilities in the hostels are to be improved, and mess charges be decreased.

A demand to build compound walls for women's dormitories in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Gurukuls across two states.

Moreover, the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) has also stepped up against the anti-student policies of the government and supported the school bandh on July 25. TNSF President Pranav Goyal has demanded that the state government take strict action against the increased fees by private corporate institutions and follow a fee structure that is made by the government.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)