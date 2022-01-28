SCERT to organize webinar on learning habits and stress management for class 9-12 students today; here's how to join

A live session on YouTube will be held today between 3 pm and 4 pm for students on the topic of study habits and stress management by The Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT).

To join the webinar on learning habits and stress management students can click on the link given below at 3 PM today- https://youtu.be/-I6QwT7A-8I

The Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has launched a series of career counselling webinars for students in grades 9-12. Every Friday, students will be given further career assistance on different topics.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:08 PM IST