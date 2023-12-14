Scandal Unfolds: Two Teachers Caught in Controversial Sex Tape Incident, Suspended After Videos Go Viral

Representative image

A controversy has erupted in Beed, Maharashtra, where videos of two teachers reportedly engaging in sexual activity at their school has widely gone viral on social media. The footage has provoked strong responses from parents and the institute’s management.

Based on a report by TOI, the school officials have lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra police. The management alleged that the accused teachers, both working in the minority educational institute, were observed engaging in intimate behavior on the campus premises and reportedly filmed their actions.

Four Teachers Have Been Suspended

The incident was brought to attention when a school staff member notified the authorities on November 15. Unfortunately, by the time any action could be taken, the videos had already spread widely on social media.

As per the report, the school administration has suspended four teachers, including the individuals shown in the video, as well as two other female teachers.

Accused Teachers Are Currently Missing

The police filed a complaint on December 9 against a man and others for spreading video clips on social media and have initiated an investigation.

The accused is currently missing and his phones are turned off. An FIR has been lodged against the male teacher under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000, including those related to obscene material, obscenity, and defamation.

“Four cellphones belonging to him are switched off. We are sending search teams to Pune, where his family members stay,” the police official said.

Given that the school employs 23 female and 36 male teachers, an investigative team has designated a female officer to gather statements from all school staff.