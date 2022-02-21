SC to hear students' plea on cancellation or alternative assessment of board exam today

On Monday, February 21 the Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by students to cancel this year's offline board exams. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, students from grades 10 and 12 appealed to The Supreme Court for the cancellation or alternate assessment of board exams scheduled for 2022. The appeal will be heard today.





The plea was filed against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards' offline board exams.





Students from more than 15 states have petitioned the Supreme Court for an alternative assessment method for the 2022 board examinations.





The board decided to assess students using alternative assessment methods because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. There were no board exams, and students were graded and assigned percentages based on internal exams and a formula created by the board.





Other boards, in addition to CBSE, have adopted the same passing method.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:40 AM IST