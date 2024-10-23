 SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's ruling that declared the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Law unconstitutional. The judgment, delivered on March 22, called for integrating madrasa students into the formal education system.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Representative pic

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court judgement, which declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh law on madrasas as unconstitutional on the ground of it being violative of the principle of secularism.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard a battery of lawyers on behalf of eight petitioners besides Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj for the Uttar Pradesh government for almost two days before reserving the verdict.

Commencing the final arguments on the pleas against the verdict, the bench, on Monday heard senior lawyers including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid and Menaka Guruswamy for the petitioners.

On Tuesday, the top court also heard senior advocates including Mukul Rohatgi, P Chidambaram and Guru Krishna Kumar for various litigants.

On March 22, the Allahabad High Court had declared the Act as “unconstitutional” and violative of the principle of secularism, and asked the state government to accommodate madrasa students in the formal schooling system.

On April 5, the CJI-led bench provided a breather to about 17 lakh madrasa students by staying the verdict of the High Court scrapping the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004.

'Never Called For Closure Of Madrassas, Muslim Children Should Get Formal Education,' Says NCPCR...
article-image

The top court heard about eight petitions, including the lead one filed by Anjum Kadari against the high court verdict.

