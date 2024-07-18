Supreme Court Postpones NEET Verdict To July 22

Representative pic

Today, July 18, the Supreme Court resumed its hearing on the NEET UG 2024 controversy after a delay. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, reviewed a report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the ongoing investigation into the exam scandal.

During the session, the CJI inquired about the recovery of any solved question papers from Godhra. The Solicitor General (SG) responded, stating that everything was sealed and retrieved. Out of 2513 students who appeared in two centres in Godhra, only 12 qualified. Senior advocate Narender Hooda raised concerns about a leakage "footprint," suggesting irregularities in the process, as reported by News 18.

Supreme Court posts for July 22 for hearing pleas alleging paper leak and malpractice in NEET-UG 2024 exams. pic.twitter.com/wqvytSEmkl — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

Further addressing the issue, the CJI noted that the problem in Godhra appeared localised and that the measures were taken before any serious violation occurred. Hooda implied possible malpractice in the exam conduct by mentioning a possibility of a plan involving geography lecturers to fill out OMR sheets.

As the session proceeded, the court delved into the alleged leak of question papers beyond Patna, with the CJI highlighting discrepancies in the timeline of events. The Solicitor General defended the National Testing Agency (NTA) and dismissed claims of a leaked video. He claimed the video to be doctored, citing technical evidence.

Regarding the transportation of materials, Hooda alleged that question papers were moved in an e-rickshaw, which the SG corrected as OMR sheets, not question papers. The CJI questioned the possibility of the entire paper being solved within an hour, emphasising the complexity of the allegations.

As of now, the Supreme Court has scheduled the verdict announcement for Monday, July 22, 2024, aiming to conclude proceedings promptly. The CBI's report will be pivotal in determining the court's decision, considering various factors discussed during today's hearing.