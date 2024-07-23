SC Hearing On NEET 2024 Irregularities: 'We Plan To Wrap Up Today', Says CJI

Representative Pic

The ongoing Supreme Court hearing on the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud stated that they plan to wrap up the hearing today.

A CBI officer is currently explaining the investigation report to the Supreme Court, revealing that some gadgets belonging to the involved gang were burnt, while others were recovered yesterday and will be investigated further.

IIT Delhi Report

At the beginning of today's hearing, the CJI announced that the Supreme Court has received the IIT Delhi report, led by director Prof Banerjee, which concludes that option 4 is the correct answer to the disputed Physics question. The report states that statement 1 is correct, but statement 2 is incorrect because atoms of radioactive elements are not stable.

Plea for Exemption from Re-Test

A plea from Madhya Pradesh has requested exemption from re-test for tribal and rural students if the Supreme Court orders a re-test. Senior advocate Hooda argued that the paper leak was widespread, involving solvers from Rajasthan and dissemination through WhatsApp, and suggested that qualified candidates should be asked to re-take the exam, affecting around 13 lakh people.

The bench, comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, is hearing nearly 40 pleas related to the alleged irregularities in NEET UG 2024.