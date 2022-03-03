SC asks Attorney General to help in evacuation of some Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine

New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday to use his office to assist some Indian medical students stranded near the Romanian border in war-torn Ukraine.

A bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of a lawyer's submission that several students are stranded in the severe weather near the Romanian border and that the government is not operating flights from Romania.

Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania. The students, which also included many girls, are stuck without any facility, the lawyer told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.





"We have all sympathies with them. But what can the court do," the bench said.





It, however, asked the top law officer to consider extending help to the stranded students.





As per reports from Kyiv, Russia has stepped up its attack on Ukraine.



Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:33 PM IST