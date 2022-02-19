SC allows visually-impaired doctor to take MD Psychiatry counselling

Supreme Court has granted interim and allowed a visually impaired doctor to take MD Psychiatry counselling.

A bench of justices, DY Chandrachud and Suryakant said that further pending, the provisional allotment of a seat to the petitioner in the MD psychiatry course at Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai shall not be disturbed.

"further pending, the provisional allotment of a seat to the petitioner in the MD psychiatry course at Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai shall not be disturbed to his detriment and the petitioner would be permitted to participate in the ongoing process of the counselling," the court said and issued notice to the concerned respondents.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 04:13 PM IST