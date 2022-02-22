SC agrees to hear plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline exams on Feb 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for February 23 a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class 10th and 12th to be held by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

A bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the petitioner's lawyer to serve a copy of the case on the CBSE as well as all state boards. Even though the COVID-19 situation has improved, courses have not been held offline, the apex court consented to list the case for Wednesday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent list of the case.

The petition was filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai seeking directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS who are going to conduct board exams for X and XII in offline mode to pass a notification regarding alternate mode of assessment instead of offline exams.



The petition has also sought the relief of the constitution of a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students and declaring the result within a time limit and deadline.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:03 PM IST