 SBI SCO recruitment 2023 begins: apply at sbi.co.in, check detailed notification here
SBI SCO recruitment 2023 begins: apply at sbi.co.in, check detailed notification here

SBI SCO recruitment 2023 begins: apply at sbi.co.in, check detailed notification here

The registration process started on June 1 and the last date to apply is June 21, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 | Pixabay

State Bank of India has started the registration process for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process started on June 1 and the last date to apply is June 21, 2023.

Vacancy Details for 28 posts

  • Vice President (Transformation): 1 post

  • Senior Special Executive - Program Manager: 4 posts

  • Senior Special Executive - Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): 1 post

  • Senior Special Executive - Command Centre: 3 posts

  • Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): 1 post

  • Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing): 18 posts.

article-image

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit from the notification from the official website.

Check Detailed Notification 1

check Detailed Notification 2

Selection Process

The selection will be based on Short-listing & interview (for regular post- Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing) & short-listing, interview & CTC negotiation (for contractual post). For other posts- shortlisting, interview and CTC negotiation.

Application Fees

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is ₹750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

