SBI SCO Admit Cards Out: Download Now For 439 Vacancies

Image: State Bank of India (Representative)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the release of admit cards for the upcoming written examination for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions. Aspiring candidates can access and download their admit cards from the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. The download window for the admit cards is open until February 2, 2024. Here's a breakdown of the key details:

Vacancies:

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 439 posts.

Various positions include Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager, Project Manager, and Managers on a regular basis.

Qualifications Required:

Candidates must possess a B.E/B.Tech degree in Computer Science, Computer Science & Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics, Electronics & Communications Engineering, Software Engineering, or an equivalent degree in the specified disciplines.

Alternatively, candidates can have an MCA or M.Tech/M.Sc. degree in the mentioned disciplines.

Degrees should be obtained from a University/Institution/Board recognized by the Government of India or approved by Government Regulatory Bodies.

Age criteria: Applicants should be at least 32 years old but not more than 45 years old.

How to Download Admit Card:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the "Careers" link available on the home page.

A new page will open; navigate to the admit card section for written exam posts.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy for future reference.

In addition to the admit cards, the interview schedule for non-written and amended exam posts has also been released, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) exam on January 5, 6, 11, and 12 are eagerly awaiting their results. Although there is no official confirmation of the result date, it is expected to be declared in the last week of January or the first week of February. Stay tuned for further updates on SBI recruitment.