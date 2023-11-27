 SBI Recruitment 2023: Registration Process Closes Soon For 42 Manager Posts at sbi.co.in
SBI Recruitment 2023: Registration Process Closes Soon For 42 Manager Posts at sbi.co.in

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up to 42 Deputy Managers and 4 Data Analyst posts.

Updated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
SBI Recruitment 2023: Registration Process Closes For Managers, Data Analyst Posts at sbi.co.in | Representational pic

The State Bank of India will soon close the registrations for the post of Managers and Data Analyst. Those eligible and interested can apply through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The registration process was started on November 7, 2023.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up to 42 Deputy Manager and 4 Data Analyst posts.

Application fees for SBI Recruitment 2023:

For General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs. 750

No fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Direct link to apply for Deputy Manager

Direct link to apply for Data Analyst 

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Recruitment 2023:

Deputy Manager: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution.

Data Analyst: B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/MCA /M.Sc. in Statistics/ MS in Data Science/or equivalent degree in relevant discipline in First Division (60%) from recognized University/ Institute.

article-image

Steps to apply for SBI Recruitment 2023:

Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page. A

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the current openings link.

Click on Deputy Manager or Data Analyst post link and a drop down box will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

