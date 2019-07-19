SBI clerk prelims results 2019 to be declared soon; check at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India is likely to announce the SBI Clerk Prelims Result anytime soon. The candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk exam can check their results on the bank's official website, sbi.co.in. According to Indian Express, the result will be declared on Friday, July 19. The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam was conducted online on 22 June, 23 June, 30 June. The SBI Clerk Main exam, too, will be held online on August 10 at various centers.

The SBI Clerk test is held in two stages - prelims and mains. The SBI Clerk prelims exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks while the mains exam is held for a total of 200 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour and it consisted of a total of three sections. The English Language (30 questions) carries 30 marks while the other two sections — Numerical Ability (35 questions) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions) — carry 35 marks each. This year, the SBI Clerk exam is being held for a total of 8693 vacancies.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the SBI Clerk result link

Step 3: A login window will open

Step 4: Login to the portal using your credentials

Step 5: Enter your roll number, registration number, and other required details

Step 6: Your SBI Clerk Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a print for future reference