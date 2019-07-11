SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to release soon; check at sbi.co.in

<p>The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 soon. Candidates can check their results on the SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on June 22, 2019, across the country in the various centre. All such candidates who will qualify SBI Clerk Prelims Exam will be eligible to appear in SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019. SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 10 August 2019 at various exam centres.</p><p>The SBI Clerk main examination will comprise of 190 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes. The subjects included in the main examination are General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.</p><p><strong>Steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.</p><p>Step 2: Click on the given link.</p><p>Step 3: Enter your registration number and password to check your SBI Clerk prelims result 2019.</p><p>Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.</p><p>Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>