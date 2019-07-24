SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019 declared; check at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their result from the bank's official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam 2019 was held in online mode on June 22, 23 and 30.

The candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims examination can appear for the SBI Clerk Main exam, which is scheduled on 10 August 2019. The SBI Clerk Main exam Admit Card 2019 is also expected to be released by the end of July.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: To check the results, candidates will have to visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to the log-in window

Step 4: Sign-in to the portal using your credentials including roll number, registration number, and other required details

Step 5: Your SBI Clerk Result for Prelims 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for future reference.