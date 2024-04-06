SBI Clerk Mains 2024 Result Delayed Due To Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

Because of the Lok Sabha Elections, the State Bank of India has delayed the announcement of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2024 results. The actual date and time of the SBI Clerk Mains results announcement have not yet been determined, although it is expected to take place in June.

In light of the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections, the exam authority has made this decision in accordance with the Ministry of Finance's instructions. Following the conclusion of the electoral process, the outcome is anticipated.

"To Whomsoever It May Concern, All Candidates are advised that declaration of the results of all ongoing recruitments/engagements held earlier in F.Y 2023-24 are deferred as per directions of Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services and shall be published once notification of completion of entire 18th Lok Sabha election process is released by Election Commission of India," according to the official notice.

How to check?

Candidates can use the SBI web portal, sbi.co.in, to view their marks after the results are announced.

1) Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.



2) Find and select the "careers" tab from the homepage.



3) Next, select the link labelled "SBI Clerk Mains Result Notice."



4) In this section, you must enter both your application number and birthdate.



5) The result for your SBI Clerk Mains 2024 will show up on the screen. Examine the outcome closely.



6) Download the document, then print it off for your records.

Over 80,000 candidates who passed the preliminary exam took part in the SBI Clerk mains exam, which was held on February 25 and March 4.



This year, SBI held multiple shifts for the main exam. Two shifts were scheduled: one from 2:30 pm to 5:10 pm and the other from 9 am to 11:40 am.