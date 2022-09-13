Savitribai Phule Pune University declares Engineering 2022 Result; Here's how to download

Savitribai Phule Pune University declares Engineering 2022 Result | IStock images

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the SPPU Engineering stream results today, September 13. Candidates can check result on the official website of Pune University – unipune.ac.in.

Roll numbers of candidates are mentioned in the SPPU Engineering 2022 result list. The students have been ranked as first class, higher second class, second class, and pass class. The SPPU Engineering examination took place in the month of April and May 2022.

Here's how to check SPPU Engineering 2022 Result:

Go to the official website Pune University- unipune.ac.in

On the homepage, select the student's corner and then go to results.

Click on the result summary and then click on the Engineering section.

Select the link PASSLIST TE 2019 Credit May 2022.

The SPPU Engineering 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download and get a hard copy of the result for further use.

Read Also CUET UG results to be out soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in