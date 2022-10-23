Saving money as a student in UK city, Sheffield |

Sheffield, a city in the English county of South Yorkshire, has become one of the most prominent student cities in the United Kingdom.

As an Indian student, who is new in the city, one of the primary concerns would be to manage costs while being on a limited budget. In order to understand how an Indian or international student can save costs in Sheffield, Anushka Mookherkjee, a student pursuing MSc Advanced Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sheffield, UK, gives some money-saving tips that one can follow while being in the ‘Steel City’ :

While it is a given that students have to manage their expenditures when they are in a foreign country, having a student card would really help. These student cards can cover your costs when you are doing essential courses as well as for leisure. The cards can help you in availing transport across the city, buying groceries, watching movies, going to entertainment centres, etc.

Students can also avail of memberships of certain grocery stores that can help them buy groceries at lower prices and get exclusive sales.

Anushka Mookherjee

Oftentimes students believe that Sheffield or the UK is too expensive, which is why they curb on buying basic essentials, which includes clothing or home decor. There are a lot of cheap stores one can buy home decor and clothing from as outlets such as Poundland, Home Bargains, and Wilco are known to sell items at a reasonable price. Poundland sells most commodities, including DIY, electrical devices, food, etc at a single price of 1 pound.

Eating at restaurants, and cafes can be a daily affair that most students would like to avoid but West Street in Sheffield, which serves as the main bar and restaurant location, is great for one’s budget and food choices.

Students can keep checking different sales and student-related offers through apps such as Unidays, and Student Beans. One can receive student-related discount deals on products and services through the apps.

The Author is a MSc Advanced Mechanical Engineering student at the University of Sheffield, UK.