Savarkar hailed in 9th standard textbook: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal speaks

“My stand is that sacrifices made by Veer Savarkar & his struggles for the country were unprecedented. He had a philosophy & he did things his own way” said education Minister Kanwar Pal

ANI | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Haryana’s Education Minister defended the 9th standard textbook hailing Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar. The minister said that the children were being taught about him earlier too.

“Some people think that only Gandhi Ji's philosophy should prevail, it can be their thinking. Those who fought for the nation had different ideologies but all of them fought for independence. It doesn't make one personality lesser than the other. All of them were equally great,” he continued.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:52 PM IST