Sattvik Council of India signs MoU with FHRAI-IHM

The Sattvik Council of India signed an MoU with The FHRAI-Institute of Hospitality Management (FHRAI-IHM). Through this collaborative agreement, students can pursue training in the Lead Auditor Programme (Duration: 3 weeks).

The MoU was signed between the two organizations in the presence of Abhishek Biswas (Founder-SCI), Arun Kumar Singh (FHRAI-IHM Director), and Jaison Chacko at The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, New Delhi.

Abhishek Biswas, Founder, Sattvik Council of India said, “The student community will benefit from this arrangement as they will now be able to pursue the training programme in Sattvik Lead Auditor and also secure a good job. There is a gap in demand and supply of food auditors currently in the market, especially in the vegetarian field. By launching this course, we aim to diminish this gap".

Highlights

• “Sattvik Lead Auditor Programme” offered by FHRAI-IHM and The Sattvik Council of India.

• The course duration will be 60 hours to be covered in 3 weeks for 4 hrs/day (Monday to Friday).

• Certification of participation will be provided to candidates on successful completion of the programme.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:33 PM IST