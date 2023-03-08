Sasmira Institute conducts Kartavya 2023 successfully; receives praise from dignitaries across Maharashtra

Mumbai: On March 3, 2023, Sasmira's Institute of Management Studies and Research organised Kartavya 2023, which aimed to connect NGOs with corporates and society to contribute to the upliftment of society. The event was a huge success, with a large number of attendees, including Marathi television actress Ms. Gayatri Datar. Sasmira's Kartavya 2023 event received messages of support from several notable figures.

Shri. Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra, Marathi actor, and comedian Mr. Bhalchandra Kadam, Mr. Sandesh Upsham who has worked in various Marathi daily soaps & theatres, Dance Choreographer Mr. Vaibhav Ghuge sent their best wishes for the event.

There were various performances by visually impaired and deaf children such as rope mallakhamb, drumming, singing, and more. Students from SASMIRA'S Institute of Design and Textiles (SIDT) also presented their handcrafted outfits on a fashion ramp walk. Additionally, waste pickers from BMC were allowed to showcase their talent on the ramp walk.

One of the main objectives of the event was to raise funds for NGOs. Students from Sasmira's College were allocated different NGOs and were selling their products to contribute to the cause. With the guidance and efforts of the students and teachers, the event raised more than 15 lakhs in donations.

