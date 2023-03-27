 Saraswat Bank recruitment 2023 out for 150 junior officer posts, details here
Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.saraswatbank.com till April 8.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies for Junior Officers (Marketing And Operations) Clerical Cadre. | Representative image

Mumbai: Saraswat Co-operative Bank has invited eligible candidates for the Junior Officers (Marketing And Operations) post in the Clerical Cadre. The registration process will end on April 8th. Intrested applicants can apply online through the official website at www.saraswatbank.com.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies for Junior Officers (Marketing And Operations) Clerical Cadre.

Elegibility Criteria:

  • Candidates must be a graduate in any stream.

  • He/she must have a minimum of one year experience in bank/NBFCs/Insurance Companies/any subsidiary of the bank.

  • He/she must possess a residence certificate from the state of Maharashtra is mandatory.

  • The maximum age limit of candidates should not be more than 30 years as on 1 March 2023.

Here's the direct link to apply

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2023 : How to apply

Visit the official website at www.saraswatbank.com

Next, click on the career tab

Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print out for future reference.

article-image

