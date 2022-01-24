Sanskrit University in Karnataka opposed by Campus Front of India

On Monday, a student group condemned the Karnataka government's announcement of plans to set up a Sanskrit university in the state, calling it an attempt to subvert Kannada as the state's official language.

"Rs 359 crore has been allocated to establish Sanskrit Universities, as Kannada is the mother tongue of Kannadigas," the group said.

The state government must clarify why the government is giving importance to languages other than Kannada in Karnataka which has a population of about 6 crores.

"The state government is trying to please the Central Government by setting up a Sanskrit University while turning a blind eye towards our mother," Campus Front of India Karnataka State General Secretary Anees Kumbra stated.

Over the years, the government has not paid attention to the development of Hampi Kannada University. In the beginning, Rs 25 crore was granted each year. But now, it has been reduced to Rs 50 lakhs. Moreover, only 25 lakhs have been given while the rest 25 lakhs is still not granted. It is obvious that the government has completely neglected Kannada University, he stated.

The State Government must prioritize the development of Kannada Universities over Sanskrit University and should give up on the attempts to establish Sanskrit University, stated the release by the Campus Front of India Karnataka. Kannada organizations and activists have criticized the ruling BJP government decision to grant Rs 320 crore fund to establish 'Karnataka Sanskrit University in Ramnagar district in Karnataka.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:00 PM IST