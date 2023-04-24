Sanskrit teacher from Karnataka chosen for MBE, an honorary British award

Nandakumara | Twitter @surnell

London: Mattur Nandakumara, a Sanskrit scholar hailing from Karnataka has been chosen for the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), an honorary title given by the United Kingdom that is on par with the Padma awards in India.

King Charles III has approved his name for this year’s honorary British awards given to foreign nationals.

Nandakumara is identified as one of the top 100 influential Asians in the United Kingdom in his role as ambassador for India’s art, culture, and philosophy. Hailing from Mattur village in Shivamogga, which is the only village in the world where Sanskrit is spoken, the language came easily to Nandakumara.

He scored 124 out of 125 in the 10th class and went on to do masters in it scoring 4th rank in university.

Nandakumara, who is the current executive director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London, will receive the honour for his "services to teaching, performance, and accessibility of Indian classical arts in the UK", read an announcement from the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Friday.

According to the TOI report, Nandakumara told them, "I had never dreamt of being named for such a big award when I came searching for a job to Bengaluru in 1975. This award is in recognition of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's (London) works and contributions to the growth of Indian culture and arts."

Nandakumara's journey from Bengaluru to London is quite interesting.

Having completed his master's in Sanskrit from University of Mysore, he joined the erstwhile Raghavendra High School in Malleswaram in 1975.

"Searching for a job was a big challenge back then. With a degree in Sanskrit and the responsibility to run my family, I joined the school as a teacher. I did not even get a salary for nearly eight months," he said.

The report by TOI further says, "My uncle Mathoor Krishnamurthy then suggested I come to London for my PhD and also help him with the Bhavan's work. I readily agreed," Nandakumara added. He joined the School of Oriental and African Studies in the University of London.

"Since writing a thesis was a different game, I had to improve my English proficiency by learning from a French woman called Jeanine Miller, who worked at British museum. After classes, I would teach Sanskrit to students at the Bhavan," he said.