SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019 released, here's how to check

The Department of Higher education declared the Student Academic Management System plus three-degree merit list. The students who have appeared for the exam can check it on the official website samsodisha.gov.in.

The students who have successfully cleared the exams can make the payment of admission fees from August 5 to August 8, 2019, till 5 PM. Shortlisted candidates will receive admission in the affiliated colleges of Odisha, the classes for which will start from 24 August.

About 2,37,275 candidates registered for the web counselling and admission to the degree course in Odisha. Of these 2,16,534 applied online and only 94,708 applications were received

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019: steps to check

Log on to the SAMS official website – samsodisha.gov.in

Click on the link that says 'SAMS +3 / Degree Admission Merit List of Second Selection'

Check for your name and roll number in the list

Download the merit list for further reference