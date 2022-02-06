Sainik School Society to provide online counselling to students

Sainik School Society (SSS) is developing an automated system to provide online counselling to students seeking admission into 100 new Sainik Schools, the defence ministry announced on Sunday.

It said an automated system for e-counselling will ensure complete transparency in the admission process."Marching ahead with the government's aim of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools throughout the country, the Sainik School Society (SSS) is in the process of developing an automated system for the conduct of e-counselling," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the e-counselling will be less expensive and user-friendly for all the stakeholders -- schools and students."It will be applicable to the new schools being set up as part of the government's vision to provide an opportunity for students throughout the country to move in tune with National Education Policy along with following the Sainik School curriculum," the ministry said."

This automated system for e-Counselling will ensure complete transparency in the admission process," it added.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:15 PM IST